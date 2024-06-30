'It's confirmation that I'm strong' - Tadej Pogačar back in yellow at the Tour de France, 718 days later

Almost two years after he last led the race, the Slovenian is back at the top of the Tour

Tadej Pogačar in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
Tom Davidson
Seven hundred and eighteen days. It might be hard to believe, but before Sunday, that's how long had passed since Tadej Pogačar last wore the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

That day, almost two years ago, a Jumbo-Visma onslaught left him isolated, hunched over his bars, dragging himself frantically up the Col du Granon. He tried to regain yellow since that fateful day – he won three more stages on the way – but the golden threads alluded him until now, in a baking-hot Bologna, where the former king was reunited with his crown. 

