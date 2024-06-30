'It's confirmation that I'm strong' - Tadej Pogačar back in yellow at the Tour de France, 718 days later

Seven hundred and eighteen days. It might be hard to believe, but before Sunday, that's how long had passed since Tadej Pogačar last wore the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

That day, almost two years ago, a Jumbo-Visma onslaught left him isolated, hunched over his bars, dragging himself frantically up the Col du Granon. He tried to regain yellow since that fateful day – he won three more stages on the way – but the golden threads alluded him until now, in a baking-hot Bologna, where the former king was reunited with his crown.

Pogačar chose the second ascent of the city's vicious San Luca climb for his attack on stage two. With him, he drew Jonas Vingegaard, the man who seized the yellow jersey from his shoulders that day up the Granon.

Today, the victory went to the breakaway – Kévin Vauquelin claiming an historic first victory for Arkéa-B&B Hotels – while the GC pair rode in together behind. Pogačar, tied on time at the top, took yellow from Romain Bardet thanks to his higher stage placings.

In his press conference afterwards, the first question started with a statement. "It looks good," a Belgian journalist began. The two-time Tour champion, his elbows on the table in front of him, returned a boyish smile.

"It feels good to be in yellow again," Pogačar said. "I was so close last year and then I cracked. This year it feels good to be back in yellow, even if it's without any margin. It feels good, and it's confirmation that I'm also strong. I'm in good shape."

Nobody, of course, doubted the Slovenian's form. Last month, he led the Giro from stage two, collected six stage wins, and sealed the overall by almost 10 minutes, the biggest winning margin at the race since 1965.

He looked equally as clinical on the Tour's second day, except this time, he had company at the top. "I did a really good attack," Pogačar said. "I was happy that I exploded the contenders a little bit. But yeah, Jonas was quite fast on my wheel, and he was really strong." The reigning champion's response, he said, came as "no surprise for me".

It wasn't until after the line, dressed in a black ice vest inside the media tent, that news came through to Pogačar that he had taken yellow. His response was muted, professional, and he appeared more focused on his turbo trainer warm-down.

Moments later, as he waited for his turn to walk out onto the podium, the Slovenian perched himself on the lip of a table backstage. He put on his cap, propped his sponsor's sunglasses on top, and adjusted his cuffs. They're the mannerisms of a winner, a man who, despite not having led the Tour de France for almost two years, has slipped back into the leader's role with ease.

Fans now will be asking if he can hold the yellow jersey until the end of the race. Does Pogačar expect to keep it for a long time? "Let’s see," he said. "Let's take it day by day and stick to our original plan."