Tadej Pogačar puts the cherry on the cake as he wins stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia

The Slovenian seals the overall victory at the Giro d’Italia with an emphatic win on the penultimate stage after a decisive attack on the Monte Grappa

Tadej Pogačar celebrates his win on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
After having dominated the Giro d’Italia from start to finish, Tadej Pogačar sealed his overall victory at the race with an incredible solo victory on the penultimate stage. The UAE Team Emirates rider launched a decisive attack on the second and final ascent of the Monte Grappa, going over the top of the climb and holding his advantage on the descent to win the stage.

UAE Team Emirates paced for the whole stage, as they have done for most of this year’s race, whittling down the group on the two ascents of the Monte Grappa before Rafał Majka came to the front to launch the Slovenian for his inevitable attack. He would catch Giulio Pellizzari, who had attacked and bridged across to the breakaway on the first ascent of the climb, quickly dispatching of the Italian to go solo until the finish in Bassano del Grappa.

