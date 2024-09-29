Tadej Pogačar completes stunning Triple Crown with 51km solo to maiden rainbow jersey

Slovenian caps off imperious year with victory at the World Championships road race in Zurich

Tadej Pogacar of Team Slovenia celebrates at finish line as gold medal winner during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024, Men&#039;s Elite Road Race a 273.9km one day race from Winterthur to Zurich on September 29, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Tadej Pogačar continued to stake his claim as one of the greatest riders of all time as he pulled off an audacious 51km solo attack to win a maiden rainbow jersey at the World Championships road race.

The Slovenian became the first male rider since Stephen Roche in 1987 and just the third ever, after Roche and Eddy Merckx, to win the Triple Crown of Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and World Championships in the same year, capping off a glorious year with a nail-biting victory in Zurich. 

Flo Clifford
