The Union Cycliste International (UCI) is the world governing body of cycling as a sport encompassing road racing, track and mountain bike, cyclo-cross, BMX, trials, paracycling and indoor cycling. Founded in Paris in 1900 the organisation is now based in Aigle, Switzerland and is recognised by the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

The current President is Brian Cookson, former President of the British Cycling Federation, who took over from Pat McQuaid following a bitter election battle in 2013. At the time the UCI was still reeling from the aftershock of the Lance Armstrong confession and multiple allegations of corruption.

The UCI sets the regulations for the competitive aspects of the sport of cycling and oversees the enforcement of them from racing to anti-doping (the UCI is signed up the the WADA code) and equipment. All the rules can be downloaded from the UCI's website.

The Tour de France is the flagship event in the UCI's WorldTour calendar that includes all three Grand Tours as well as the one-day classics, Milan - San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour of Lombardy. The UCI's licence commission oversees the registration of professional cycling teams.

UCI world championships are held annually in each of the disciplines as well as World Cups (excluding men's road racing, but including women's). Road, track, mountain bike and BMX are the four cycling disciplines included in the Olympic programme.

External links: History of the UCI | UCI YouTube channel