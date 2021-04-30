UCI
The Union Cycliste International (UCI) is the world governing body of cycling as a sport encompassing road racing, track and mountain bike, cyclo-cross, BMX, trials, paracycling and indoor cycling. Founded in Paris in 1900 the organisation is now based in Aigle, Switzerland and is recognised by the IOC (International Olympic Committee).
The current President is Brian Cookson, former President of the British Cycling Federation, who took over from Pat McQuaid following a bitter election battle in 2013. At the time the UCI was still reeling from the aftershock of the Lance Armstrong confession and multiple allegations of corruption.
The UCI sets the regulations for the competitive aspects of the sport of cycling and oversees the enforcement of them from racing to anti-doping (the UCI is signed up the the WADA code) and equipment. All the rules can be downloaded from the UCI's website.
The Tour de France is the flagship event in the UCI's WorldTour calendar that includes all three Grand Tours as well as the one-day classics, Milan - San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour of Lombardy. The UCI's licence commission oversees the registration of professional cycling teams.
UCI world championships are held annually in each of the disciplines as well as World Cups (excluding men's road racing, but including women's). Road, track, mountain bike and BMX are the four cycling disciplines included in the Olympic programme.
External links: History of the UCI | UCI YouTube channel
Latest
Leaked discussions between WADA and UCI reveals tension over Chris Froome salbutamol case
A leaked discussion between the UCI and WADA have revealed the tensions caused by the Chris Froome salbutamol case.
-
Delko rider banned for doping says he tested positive after eye surgery
A Delko rider banned for doping has claimed he tested positive after having eye surgery.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
UCI ‘firmly condemns racist attacks’ against Nacer Bouhanni
The UCI says it “firmly condemns the racist attacks” aimed at Nacer Bouhanni.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
UCI publishes images clarifying banned rider positions
Cycling's governing body has published explanations for the raft of new safety measures being introduced in 2021, including barriers and rubbish disposal
By Jonny Long •
-
Tell us: What are your thoughts on the UCI banning the supertuck and forearms on the handlebars position?
Cycling’s international governing body has banned the ‘supertuck’ position and the forearms on handlebars pose, which offer an aerodynamic advantage to any rider adopting these riding styles.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'The UCI should care about things that need more urgent attention than this': Riders react to new ban on forearms time trial position
The UCI have introduced a series of new rules with some being met with quite a bit of opposition from riders
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
UCI celebrates anti-doping decision to ban all use of a corticosteroid type
The UCI is celebrating the anti-doping decision to ban all use of a corticosteroid type in competition from next year.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Cyclocross World Championships can go ahead with stricter coronavirus measures, UCI says
The Cyclocross World Championships will be going ahead with stricter coronavirus measures, the UCI has announced.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
An opportunity to reach new audiences or diminishing the stripes? Readers react to rainbow jerseys on sale at Decathlon
The rainbows bands are one of the most iconic images in professional cycling, but should the kit be worn by everyday cyclists?
By Alex Ballinger •
-
New standard to be introduced for barriers in final kilometre of races
The UCI has announced a number of measures to improve rider safety in 2021
By Jonny Long •