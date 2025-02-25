UCI president says there is 'no plan B' for Rwanda World Championships after European Parliament calls for cancellation over conflict

The UCI's president, David Lappartient, has said that there is "no plan B" for the Rwanda World Championships. This is despite the European Parliament calling for its cancellation if Rwanda "does not change course" on the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

Last month, the M23 rebel group took control of the city of Goma in the DRC, close to the border with Rwanda. It has been reported that the rebels are backed by Rwanda, although this has been repeatedly denied by government officials in Kigali.

The United Nations Security Council demanded on Friday that the Rwanda Defence Forces stop supporting the armed group and “immediately withdraw from Congolese territory without preconditions”.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in Goma, with more than 800,000 displaced by the situation, according to the joint motion for a resolution from the European Parliament.

"There is no plan B," Lappartient told Cyclingnews. “The UCI World Championships this year in Kigali are incredibly special for us because it will be a unique moment as UCI celebrates its 125-year birthday, so we decided to go to Africa. This was my dream, my goal, when I was elected UCI President and I am proud to say: here we are."

A motion was passed earlier this month in the parliament on the conflict, which included reference to the cancellation of the Road World Championships, due to be held in Rwanda in September.

On Tuesday, the British government called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities", and described the humanitarian situation in the eastern DRC as "critical". It has brought measures against Rwanda, including "pausing direct bilateral financial aid to the government of Rwanda".

"The UK calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, humanitarian access, respect for international humanitarian law, meaningful engagement with African-led peace processes, and the withdrawal of all Rwanda Defence Forces from Congolese territory," a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Uncertainties about the situation in the local region led to Soudal Quick-Step pulling their development squad out of the Tour of Rwanda on safety grounds.

The UCI made clear in January that there were no plans in place to relocate September’s World Championships in the Rwandan capital. Speculation had risen that the event would move to Switzerland due to the ongoing situation in the DRC. This was categorically denied.

"The ongoing conflict is confined to the DRC, and Rwanda remains entirely safe for tourism and business," the UCI said. "We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution of the situation."