UCI president says there is 'no plan B' for Rwanda World Championships after European Parliament calls for cancellation over conflict

The Road World Championships are due to be held in Kigali this September, but Rwanda is involved in armed conflict in the neighbouring DRC

The UCI's president, David Lappartient, has said that there is "no plan B" for the Rwanda World Championships. This is despite the European Parliament calling for its cancellation if Rwanda "does not change course" on the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

Last month, the M23 rebel group took control of the city of Goma in the DRC, close to the border with Rwanda. It has been reported that the rebels are backed by Rwanda, although this has been repeatedly denied by government officials in Kigali.

