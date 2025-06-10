'Everything is fine' - safety concerns dismissed ahead of UCI World Championships in Rwanda

Great Britain to send large squad to Kigali, according to Rwandan cycling president

Riders scale Mount Kigali in the Tour du Rwanda
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Rwanda is safe and ready to host the UCI Road World Championships, the president of the country’s cycling federation stressed this week, with three months to go until the event.

Scheduled for September, the championships are set to make history as the first to be held in Africa in the UCI’s 125-year existence.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1