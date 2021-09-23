Rwanda will host the 2025 Road World Championships

The capital city of Rwanda, Kigali, will host the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, the UCI has confirmed.

The African nation's home race, the Tour of Rwanda, has gained a cult following with huge crowds flocking to watch the race, with unforgettable images emerging from the race's cobbled 'Wall of Kigali'.

Along with the World Championships, the Rwandan cycling federation (FERWACY) has made an agreement with Belgian Cycling to help Rwanda in cycling development, including school trips to Belgium and sending Belgian experts to Rwanda.

>>> Ethan Vernon: The ups and downs and the patience required en route to the promised land of WorldTour stardom

FERWACY confirmed that the UCI had awarded them with the 2025 championships: "Rwanda (Kigali) will host the UCI Road World Cycling Championships 2025. It will be the first time for Africa to host this world event."

🄾🄵🄵🄸🄲🄸🄰🄻#Rᴡᴀɴᴅᴀ (Kɪɢᴀʟɪ) ᴡɪʟʟ ʜᴏsᴛ UCI Rᴏᴀᴅ Wᴏʀʟᴅ Cʏᴄʟɪɴɢ Cʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴsʜɪᴘs 2025.Iᴛ ᴡɪʟʟ ʙᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ғɪʀsᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ Aғʀɪᴄᴀ ᴛᴏ ʜᴏsᴛ ᴛʜɪs ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ᴇᴠᴇɴᴛ.#Rᴡᴀɴᴅᴀ2025 pic.twitter.com/Y5mm6y33ZNSeptember 23, 2021 See more

The Tour of Rwanda has brought the nations love of cycling into focus with incredible shots of riders battling over tough climbs and changeable weather conditions all while being cheered on by huge crowds.

In this year's event, Team TotalEnergies rider Cristian Rodriguez claim the title while Tour de France stage winner Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels) took a stage victory.

Other winners have been American Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) and Merhawi Kudus (Astana-Premier Tech).

Cycling in Africa has been growing in esteem in recent years, with professionals reaching the top level from Rwanda, Eritrea and Ethiopia, while Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Gabon has attracted star names.

The decision for the host of the 2025 Worlds was between Rwanda and Morocco. The Rwandan bid was made back in 2019 with the decision being pushed back by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the ongoing Flanders 2021 UCI Road World Championships, Australia will take up the mantel with the 2022 championships taking place in Wollongong. After that, the 2023 edition returns to Great Britain after Yorkshire held the event in 2019, as Glasgow will host an all cycling disciplines World Championship.

In 2024 the races will stay in Europe and the Swiss city of Zurich before finally in 2025 Kigali in Rwanda will host. It is not yet known where will host the 2026 events.