Benin women’s national team to make historic debut at 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic

Benin's national women cycling team to become the first African squad to compete in a major UCI-sanctioned race on U.S. soil

Benin&#039;s Hermione Ahouissou competes in the women&#039;s Elite Individual Time Trial cycling event at the 2024 UCI World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Benin is set to make history this September as its women’s national cycling team will become the first African squad to compete in a major UCI-sanctioned race on U.S. soil, organisers of the Maryland Cycling Classic announced Thursday.

Now in its third edition, the Maryland Cycling Classic returns on September 6, 2025, as America’s highest-ranked professional road race, and one of the last remaining UCI races on U.S. soil. For the first time, the event will include an elite women’s race alongside its established men’s competition.

