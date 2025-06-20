Benin women’s national team to make historic debut at 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic

Benin is set to make history this September as its women’s national cycling team will become the first African squad to compete in a major UCI-sanctioned race on U.S. soil, organisers of the Maryland Cycling Classic announced Thursday.

Now in its third edition, the Maryland Cycling Classic returns on September 6, 2025, as America’s highest-ranked professional road race, and one of the last remaining UCI races on U.S. soil. For the first time, the event will include an elite women’s race alongside its established men’s competition.

Earlier this spring, top-tier teams including CANYON//SRAM Zondacrypto, EF Education–Oatly, and Team USA confirmed their participation in the women’s field. The addition of Benin’s national team now sends a powerful message about the global expansion of women’s cycling.

“The participation of the Benin Women’s National Team holds a lot of significance on and off the bike,” said Steve Brunner, the race’s Executive Director. “As the talent pool continues to grow on the African continent, it’s important to provide opportunities in world-class races like the Maryland Cycling Classic. Kimberly (Coats) and her team have put in a lot of great work with the Benin Cycling Federation to develop talent, especially identifying elite-level women. So, it’s great to provide a platform for these women to perform and be recognised.”

While Eritrea has traditionally led African road cycling, Benin is hoping to emerge as a rising force. The country made its debut at the UCI Road World Championships in 2024 with 17-year-old Georgette Vignonfodo, who finished 110th in the Junior Women’s race. That same week, Exodus Saizonou became the first male cyclist from Benin to compete at World Championships, finishing 65th in the men’s Junior Individual Time Trial. And Hermionne Ahouissou, who competed in the elite women's category, finishing 68th in the Women Elite Individual Time Trial but DNF'd in the road race.

“As president of the Benin Cycling Federation, I am happy to accept this invitation for our women’s national team to race The Maryland Cycling Classic. This will be a moment of pride for our country, and excellent preparation ahead of the UCI World Championships in Rwanda just weeks later,” said Romuald Hazoumè, president of the Benin Cycling Federation.

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships, taking place in Rwanda from September 21–28, will be the first time the event is held on African soil.

Beyond bike racing, Team Benin’s presence in Baltimore also reinforces growing cultural and diplomatic ties. “The State of Maryland and the City of Baltimore have growing connections to Benin,” said Terry Hasseltine, president of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland. “Their involvement in the Maryland Cycling Classic is a meaningful extension of that relationship.”

Benin’s national team will be one of 15 squads competing in the women’s field, offering American fans their first chance to witness this level of international women’s racing since the Amgen Tour of California last ran in 2019.

Both the men’s and women’s races will take place on September 6, following similar courses that showcase Baltimore’s rolling terrain and culminate in a fast circuit finish around the city’s Inner Harbor. The men’s initial participation list was released last month, headlined by WorldTour squads Lidl–Trek, EF Education–EasyPost, and Team Jayco–AlUla. Full course details and the complete race week schedule will be announced soon.