How do cyclists pee mid-race? Marley Blonsky asks Education–Oatly’s Veronica Ewers all the 'dumb' Tour de France Femmes questions you’ve been wanting to ask

Video: Marley Blonsky is at her very first WorldTour race and she's got questions

Veronica Ewers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Our columnist Marley Blonsky is currently at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. For many racers, the nine-day battle for the iconic yellow jersey is the biggest event of the year. For Marley, it's her first ever in-person experience at a WorldTour road race, and she's got questions.

How do riders pee mid-race? What do they eat to survive such intense efforts? What do they hear in those earpieces? And what’s with all the different races happening within the race?

