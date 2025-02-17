The truth about high-carb fueling for non-pros: performance booster or pitfall?

90 grams of carbs per hour may work for the pros but amateurs, be warned

Image of gels and ride food in the jersey pockets of an SD Worx rider
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Tyler Boucher
By
published
in Features

Professional bike racers are faster now than at any point in history. This is in part due to aerodynamic advancements but also because today’s riders are consuming better fuel—and a lot more of it. In the past, professional cyclists either didn’t understand how to fuel for endurance sports (i.e. the pre-and post-war brandy and roasted chicken era) or else were “fueling” with injectable substances (i.e. the oxygen vector doping era). As far as we know, we’ve moved past these eras and now find ourselves in a period defined by advancements in (legal) sports science.

Fuel like a pro

