The ultimate gel taste test: We sampled 21 energy gels so you don't have to

For this piece, we set out to sample as many different energy gels as possible. The goal was to produce tasting notes, similar to what one might find for different vintages of wine, or coffee beans of specific origin. It is, of course, a little different to sample sweet and sticky gels than either coffee or wine, but we tried to enjoy the process as much as we could.

Of the gels we tasted, some are more in the “real food” camp, while others are decidedly “sports science.” Both have benefits depending on when and how you utilize them, though typically the easier to eat the gel is, the better it is suited to harder efforts or race scenarios. Some athletes appreciate a variety of flavors to keep things fresh, while others choose the most neutral or inoffensive option to get in fuel quickly and keep competing.

If you plan to use gels in racing scenarios, I would strongly recommend trying a few different options and testing them out during training sessions to see how your body reacts. Our test was focused primarily on flavor and texture, and is not meant to replicate real-world, high-effort consumption.

Alas, not all of the brands we reached out to provided test products, but we tried to gather as many different options here as we could.

The testing Process

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Of the sample gels we received, we selected the two most intriguing flavors from each brand (note: some only make a single flavor). We then tasted them one at a time, eating apple slices as a palate cleanser in between. Each sample was evaluated on flavor, stickiness, mouthfeel, sweetness, and aftertaste. We also jotted down any additional impressions that we had about each, and, as a thought exercise, contemplated the location and/or scenario in which we would ideally consume each gel. Our testers are longtime athletes who have eaten many, many gels throughout the course of years of training and racing.

Energy Gels Tested (in no particular order)

Conclusion

Well, there you have it: a giant pile of gels tasted and remarked upon and one nauseous tester. We certainly each have our own preferences, but we tried to find things that we agreed upon about each one. We found that it’s easy to focus on flavor, but texture has just as much of an impact on how enjoyable these gels are to eat. The packaging too makes a difference in how easy it is to eat each gel. We discussed trying to create some sort of matrix to rate the different packages, but it got too complicated for us, so we just focused on tasting them. As mentioned above, we suggest trying several different kinds for yourself. Eat them at the start of rides and at the end of rides, and when you’re going hard and going easy. You may find you prefer certain ones for each of these scenarios. When in doubt, eat a banana.