‘You never forget the first time you pee in your bibs’ - the unglamorous side of gravel racing in the pursuit of speed

No more pee breaks, near-diabetes-inducing levels of sugar and bike gear in kitchen pots: the weird side of being a gravel pro

Sarah Sturm racing Unbound Gravel in 2024
(Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix / Chase in Color)
Sarah Sturm's avatar
By
published

You never forget the first time you pee in your bibs.

To quote Billy Madison, ​​"Everybody my age pees their pants, it's the coolest." As an adult, it’s not really something I thought I would have to do for my job. Yet, here we are.

