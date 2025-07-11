'Where once we were at the top of the heap, we’re not anymore' – Can Ineos Grenadiers survive another Tour de France flop?

Once the dominant force in Grand Tour racing, Ineos Grenadiers now look lost in the era of Pogačar and Vingegaard. What went wrong, and can they ever pull it back?

Team shot of the Ineos 2025 Tour de France building, the riders standing outside of a large building
Ineos Grenadiers at the 2025 Tour de France team presentation in Lille
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

This feature originally appeared in the print edition of Cycling Weekly, on sale in newsagents and supermarkets, priced £3.35. You can subscribe through this link here.

Another year, same recurring question. Only this time it feels urgent to the point of being potentially fatal: can Ineos Grenadiers, in a more delicate position than ever before in their 16-year history, survive another bad showing at the Tour de France?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1