Sir Dave Brailsford to leave Ineos Grenadiers as Rod Ellingworth to take over team, according to report
Could there be a shake-up at the British WorldTour squad?
Sir Dave Brailsford could be leaving his role at Ineos Grenadiers, with Rod Ellingworth taking over as team manager, according to a report.
Italian media has reported that longstanding team principal Brailsford is set to depart from his role at the British UCI WorldTeam to take on a more senior role with lead sponsor Ineos.
The move would free up the top position at Ineos Grenadiers, with Rod Ellingworth the most likely candidate for promotion to team principal.
According to the report from Italian cycling website Tuttobiciweb, Brailsford would take the step up a wider leadership role in the sporting department of Ineos.
British chemical company Ineos, run by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has been building an enormous sporting empire, with stake in cycling, Formula One, sailing and football.
Ineos stepped into the cycling world in 2019, taking over as the lead sponsors of Team Sky, replacing the team’s long term sponsor, British broadcaster Sky.
Brailsford is a former performance director at British Cycling and then became a founding member of the first British WorldTour cycling team, along with Ellingworth.
The 57-year-old has recently undergone treatment for a number of health problems, including prostate cancer and heart surgery, and has publicly said he may have to step away from his current role if he has any further health issues.
Rod Ellingworth, a former British Cycling coach who helped establish Team Sky, recently returned to a senior role with Ineos Grenadiers after he spent one season as the team principal of Bahrain-McLaren.
>>> Dan Bigham is definitely NOT the bad boy of British Cycling
Ellingworth returned to Ineos at the start of 2021 as the director of racing, where is is working to develop the next generation of talent within the team, including Tom Pidcock, Carlos Rodríguez, Ethan Hayter, and new signings Magnus Sheffield and Lucas Plapp.
Cycling Weekly has approached Ineos Grenadiers for comment.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
