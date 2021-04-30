Dave Brailsford
Brailsford was knighted in 2013 in recognition for his services to cycling, specifically after the 2012 London Olympic Games where British cyclists dominated the event with eight gold, two silver and two bronze medals.
Brailsford gave up his role as BC performance director in 2014 to focus solely on his role within Team Sky.
Sir David Brailsford is team principal of British WorldTour squad Team Sky, and formerly British Cycling's performance director.
Brailsford has brought elements of his education to the role of cycling team management - he possesses a degree in sports science and a Master of Business Administration. He was also a racing cyclist in his early 20s, before concentrating on his studies.
Aside from his contribution to the resounding success of both the Great Britain and Sky teams, Brailsford is perhaps best known for his theory of 'marginal gains'. By concentrating on making a large number of small changes to improve performance, the net gain is significant.
So far, this system has netted numerous Olympic gold medals and three Tour de France victories (Bradley Wiggins in 2012, Chris Froome in 2013 and 2015) for the cyclists under Brailsford's management.
Latest
'Dave Brailsford has my full support,' says Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe
The owner of Ineos Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said he “fully supports” team principal Dave Brailsford after the Richard Freeman scandal.
-
Has anyone heard from Dave Brailsford?
Brailsford's long-time team doctor, Richard Freeman, has been found guilty of ordering testosterone, but the boss remains silent
By Jonny Long •
-
'Until this is cleared up all those involved shouldn't be near the sport': MP calls for Ineos to suspend Dave Brailsford
The former shadow sports minister, Clive Efford, has called for a full investigation and that the Ineos boss has questions to answer
By Jonny Long •
-
'I was used as a scapegoat' says Shane Sutton after Freeman guilty verdict
Shane Sutton maintains that neither he nor Dave Brailsford knew about the testosterone order
By Jonny Long •
-
Sir Dave Brailsford announces Ineos Grenadiers leadership for Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España
Sir Dave Brailsford has announced his team’s leadership for the 2021 editions of the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and the Vuelta a España.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Dave Brailsford: We've won a lot riding as an Ineos train but it's not as fun as this Giro d'Italia victory
The Ineos boss reflects on another Grand Tour win that saw his squad take a third of all stages over the three weeks
By Jonny Long •
-
Sir Dave Brailsford: 'We continued to work with our heads down, we didn’t notice other teams were overtaking us’
Sir Dave Brailsford Ineos Grenadiers “continued to work with their heads down, but didn’t notice other teams were overtaking them,” as the British squad looks to reinvent itself in 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Dave Brailsford: 'People are entitled to their opinions, but I didn’t gamble with Tour de France selection'
The Ineos boss wasn't forthcoming in explaining what exactly has gone wrong for his squad, but promises to go 'back to the drawing board' in order to beat Jumbo-Visma next year
By Jonny Long •
-
Dave Brailsford expects cases after rest day coronavirus tests, but confident Ineos will be all clear
Sir Dave Brailsford says he expects some coronavirus cases after the Tour de France rest day tests, but is confident they won’t be inside his team.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Dave Brailsford: Relationship with Chris Froome 'as good as ever'
The Ineos boss goes all-in with Egan Bernal as Ineos challenge for an eighth yellow jersey in nine years
By Jonny Long •