Would Dave Brailsford returning to Ineos Grenadiers be a good idea?

Reportedly on his way out of Manchester United back to a wider role at Ineos Sport, the old Team Sky boss might be back in the world of cycling

Sir Dave Brailsford is reportedly to step back from his leadership position at the beleaguered Manchester United and return to his previous role as director of sport for the wider Ineos group, according to The Times. The move will bring him closer to the operations of Ineos Grenadiers, just 18 months after he stepped away from the cycling team.

The football club's disappointing season has forced minority share owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s hand as part of yet another reshuffle at Old Trafford. The billionaire owner of Ineos has rung the changes since coming on board, instigating regular staffing cuts, cancelling Christmas parties and axing free lunches for staff members in an attempt to cut costs and rediscover former glory. It appears the tycoon has now deemed the marginal gains pioneer surplus to requirements at the football club and better suited elsewhere amongst his wider project.

