Ineos Grenadiers are entertaining so far this year, but how long will it last?

The British WorldTour squad have won four times already in 2025, but more than that, they have been fun. Is this the new dawn?

The Ineos Grenadiers team at the UAE Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

For half an hour, it looked like the floodgates had truly opened. After Michał Kwiatkowski won the Clásica Jaén last Monday - Ineos Grenadiers’ first pro win in 226 days - and Josh Tarling won the time trial at the UAE Tour - the team’s first WorldTour win in 254 days - Filippo Ganna looked like he had won stage one of the Volta ao Algarve on Wednesday. The dream of three wins in three days wasn’t to be, with that opening stage cancelled in farcical circumstances, but it was close.

However, these wins - or ghost wins - were not an end to Ineos’ exciting week of European racing. At the Ruta del Sol, Brandon Rivera challenged Tom Pidcock to the win on stage two, before Ben Turner almost won stage three, out-sprinted by Alexander Kristoff only, and then Connor Swift battled to third after a day in the breakaway on stage five. Meanwhile, at the concurrent Volta ao Algarve, Filippo Ganna almost won again, finishing third on stage four, before Laurens De Plus came third overall.

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

