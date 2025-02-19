'It's a joke' - Stage cancelled after peloton goes wrong way in bizarre Volta ao Algarve sprint finish

Safety concerns raised after sprinters follow deviation off course

Filippo Ganna at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
last updated
in News

Filippo Ganna pointed to the sky in both celebration and disbelief as he rode solo across the line on stage one of the Volta ao Algarve, the rest of the peloton dashing down the wrong side of the barriers on the finishing straight.

The race commissaires later cancelled the stage, declaring no winner, after the leading bunch followed the camera motorbikes along the deviation, off the course, but parallel to the finish line.

