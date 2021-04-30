Volta ao Algarve
The most recent winner of the race, Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) took his GC advantage after an impressive time trial performance, like many of the riders who have won in recent years.
The Volta ao Algarve is a five-day stage race that takes place every year in the early racing season, generally appearing on the calendar in February.
The race, which has run since 1960 and is now part of the UCI Europe Tour, has become popular with climbers, sprinters and time triallists because of it's varied stages. It also offers an alternative to the Ruta del Sol stage race in Spain, which is heavily geared towards the lightweight men of peloton.
Still, the race isn't usually without it's climbing tests, however the time trial has often proven just as decisive as any hills that appear on the route.
The first three decades of the Volta ao Algarve's existence were dominated by wins for home Portuguese riders, but in recent years big names like Alberto Contador, Tony Martin and Geraint Thomas have all taken multiple victories.
Volta ao Algarve recent winners
2007 Alessandro Petacchi (ITA) Team Milram
2008 Stijn Devolder (BEL) Quick-Step
2009 Alberto Contador (ESP) Astana
2010 Alberto Contador (ESP) Astana
2011 Tony Martin (GER) HTC–Highroad
2012 Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky
2013 Tony Martin (GER) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2014 Michał Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2015 Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky
2016 Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky
2017 Primož Roglič (SLO) LottoNL–Jumbo
Where: Algarve, Portugal
When: February
Rank: UCI 2.HC
Latest
Sam Bennett sprints to stage one victory at Volta ao Algarve 2021 after yet another perfect lead-out
Sam Bennett took the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve 2021 after his team nailed the timing of the lead-out yet again for their star fast man beating Danny Van Poppel and Jon Aberasturi.
-
Volta ao Algarve 2021 start list: Sam Bennett, Fabio Jakobsen and Pascal Ackermann set to ride
The Volta ao Algarve is just around the corner with some big sprint names being the star attractions for the week-long stage race that has been moved to May 5-9 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Volta ao Algarve 2021 postponed due to coronavirus
The 2021 Volta ao Algarve has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I'm not in my best shape yet': Remco Evenepoel obliterates stage five time trial to seal Volta ao Algarve victory
The young Belgian impressed once again as he takes the biggest stage race win of his career so far
By Jonny Long •
-
Miguel Ángel López takes stage four win as Remco Evenepoel closes in on GC at Volta ao Algarve
The young Belgian has just an individual time trial between him and his second overall victory of the season
By Jonny Long •
-
Cees Bol overpowers Quick-Step with huge sprint on stage three of the Volta ao Algarve 2020
Cees Bol was the first rider to deny Quick-Step in the Volta ao Algarve as he took stage three with a stunning sprint.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Remco Evenepoel dedicates Algarve stage win to fellow Belgian rider whose son died last week
Remco Evenepoel dedicated his Volta ao Algarve stage victory to a fellow Belgian rider whose son died last week.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Remco Evenepoel stuns rivals with summit finish victory on stage two of the Volta ao Algarve 2020
The 20-year-old sets himself up for a second overall race victory already this year
By Jonny Long •
-
Fabio Jakobsen pushes past Elia Viviani to take stage one of the Volta ao Algarve 2020
Youth trumped experience in the Volta ao Algarve 2020 as Fabio Jakobsen pushed past Elia Viviani to take stage one.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Volta ao Algarve 2020 TV guide
The Volta ao Algarve 2020 gets underway soon, so we’ve put together a TV guide so you don’t miss out on any of the action.
By Alex Ballinger •