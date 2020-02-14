Volta ao Algarve 2020 TV guide

The Volta ao Algarve 2020 gets underway soon, so we’ve put together a TV guide so you don’t miss out on any of the action.

This year’s edition of the five-day Portuguese stage race kicks off on Wednesday (February 19) and runs to February 23, with a number of big name riders set to race.

Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) are just a few of the star names riding.

Check out the full start list here.

The race features three lumpy stages on one mountain day with a summit finish.

Last year’s winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is not expected to return to defend his title.

Previous winners of this event include Michał Kwiatkowski, Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos), and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

The race will be broadcast in 83 countries, with Eurosport broadcasting like from the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Here is the full TV guide:

UK and Europe

The race will be broadcast on Eurosport, available in satellite TV packages or through the online Eurosport Player.

The Eurosport website has provided details of when they’ll be going live with each stage, which we’ve listed below.

How to watch in other locations

Volta ao Algarve 2020 live coverage timings

Stage one, Wednesday February 19, Portimão to Lagos

Live from 3.48pm to 5.15pm

Stage two, Thursday February 20, Sagres to Alto da Fóia

Live from 3.48pm to 5.15pm

Stage three, Friday February 21, Faro to Tavira

Live from 3.48pm to 5.15pm

Stage four, Saturday February 22, Albufeira to Malhão

Not yet listed

Stage five Sunday February 23, Lagoa to Lagoa

Not yet listed