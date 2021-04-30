UAE Team Emirates
UAE Team Emirates is a new name in the pro peloton for 2017, although the roots of the team actually stretch back to 1991, making it one of the longest-running squads.
Former world champion Rui Costa and Italian Diego Ulissi are currently the biggest stars signed to the team.
The addition of rising South African talent Louis Meintjes in 2016 and British sprinter Ben Swift for 2017 has increased the team's presence in Grand Tours and the classics respectively. Climbing specialist Meintjes finished the 2016 Tour de France in eighth place.
He immediately started putting in top performances taking third overall at his first Grand Tour in the Vuelta.
He then shocked the cycling world to snatch the Tour de France from under Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) nose.
The squad rides Colnago bikes equipped with Campagnolo drivetrain.
The then Italian-registered squad rode under the Lampre name and with various secondary sponsors throughout the 1990s and 2000s: Lampre-Panaria, Lampre-Fondital and Lampre-Merida among them.
In recent years, though, Lampre's former distinctive pink, blue and green kit perhaps stood out more than any individual rider.
The team very nearly did not gain a place in the 2017 WorldTour after a Chinese backer failed to come up with sponsorship money. A last-minute deal struck with Abu Dhabi saw the squad saved, and a place in the WorldTour secured. Emirates airline joined the team as co-title sponsor in February 2017.
One of these youngsters was Slovenian, Tadej Pogačar, who signed from Continental team Ljubljana-Gusto.
The team did start to pick up some big wins though and with a growing budget they started to bring in some big names and very promising youngsters.
UAE Team Emirates sign another promising young talent
After discovering Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar and signing Marc Hirschi, the squad are banking on another young rider for the future
Tadej Pogačar logs mammoth Liège recon after being forced out of Flèche Wallonne
The reigning Tour de France champion seemed frustrated that he wasn't allowed to ride Flèche Wallonne after finding that the team received 'false positives' tests
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
Primož Roglič cedes overall lead as Ion Izagirre wins select sprint on stage four of Tour of the Basque Country 2021
Ion Izagirre took stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country 2021 in a photo finish ahead of fellow Basque rider Pello Bilbao from a select group that went away on the descent of the final climb.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
'The race is really wide open': Tadej Pogačar plotting another comeback against Primož Roglič
Tadej Pogačar is aiming to once again come from behind to snatch victory from Primož Roglič after beating his fierce rival to win stage three of the Tour of the Basque Country.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
Tadej Pogačar beats Primož Roglič in two-up sprint on stage three of Tour of the Basque Country 2021
Tadej Pogačar took stage three of the Tour of the Basque Country 2021 just ahead of Slovenian rival Primož Roglič in a two-up sprint to the line
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
Brandon McNulty targeting 'realistic' top-10 at the Giro d'Italia
The former Rally Cycling rider impressed on his Grand Tour debut last autumn
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
Marc Hirschi working towards Ardennes Classics following injury-blighted season start
The Swiss star says his UAE Team Emirates debut at the Volta a Catalunya is about rebuilding form ahead of the Classics
By Richard Windsor •
Wout van Aert takes final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 as Tadej Pogačar seals overall victory
Wout van Aert took stage victory on the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 in the individual time trial, beating European champion Stefan Küng and world champion Filippo Ganna on the day.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
Tadej Pogačar: 'With his power Mathieu van der Poel can do well overall in Tirreno-Adriatico'
Tadej Pogačar has said that he could see Mathieu van der Poel compete for the overall classification at Tirreno-Adriatico after the Dutch champion's incredible riding at Strade Bianche.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
Tadej Pogačar signs long-term contract extension with UAE Team Emirates
Tadej Pogačar has signed a long-term contract extension with UAE Team Emirates, as he continues to dominate stage races.
By Alex Ballinger •