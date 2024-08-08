'Four months ago I was in the ICU': Jay Vine wins for the first time since suffering spinal fractures in Itzulia horror crash

Australian suffered serious injuries in the Itzulia Basque Country incident

Jay Vine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Jay Vine won stage four of the Vuelta a Burgos on Thursday afternoon, four months after suffering three spinal fractures after being caught up in the Itzulia Basque Country horror crash in the spring

The Australian won the 18.5km individual time trial at the Spanish stage race, often used as a warm up for the fast approaching Vuelta a España. Vine’s time of 19:51 was enough to secure the win before the race’s final stage on Friday. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸