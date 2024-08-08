'Four months ago I was in the ICU': Jay Vine wins for the first time since suffering spinal fractures in Itzulia horror crash

Jay Vine won stage four of the Vuelta a Burgos on Thursday afternoon, four months after suffering three spinal fractures after being caught up in the Itzulia Basque Country horror crash in the spring.

The Australian won the 18.5km individual time trial at the Spanish stage race, often used as a warm up for the fast approaching Vuelta a España. Vine’s time of 19:51 was enough to secure the win before the race’s final stage on Friday.

American Sepp Kuss, last year’s Vuelta a España winner, currently leads the race.

Speaking after his win was confirmed, Vine thanked his family for their support during his lengthy recovery.

"My wife has been so patient and supportive this entire time," he said. "The team has been in constant contact to try and get me ready with everything. Four months ago I was in the ICU, not far from here actually… to be on the top step of a stage in a time trial after what I went through is incredible."

"This isn’t even the most special thing that’s happening to me this month," he added. "Hopefully my wife gives birth in the next couple of days to my first born so yeah, it’s incredible."

Vine was one of several riders caught up in the brutal crash in April which also left two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Stef Cras (TotalEnergies) badly injured as well as involving other riders, including Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to the diagnosis received by Vine’s UAE Emirates team at the time, the Australian "sustained a cervical and two thoracic vertebral body fractures" in the fall. He then spent more than a week in hospital before beginning his recovery at home.

Two months after the fall, he was then cleared to ride outside by the UAE Emirates medical team.

Vine shared several updates on the lengthy process via his own social media channels, including a moving message when he learned that his injuries would not require surgery.

"Just can’t believe that I will still be able to walk and play with my kids one day," Vine wrote on Instagram. "Long road ahead for my recovery, but I am looking forward to getting the process rolling."