Sepp Kuss: 'I am now back on the level, and my confidence is back. I'm ready to defend my title in the Vuelta'

Kuss shows promising form post-covid infection as he takes the leader's jersey at Vuelta a Burgos

Sepp Kuss wins the Queen Stage of Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Sepp Kuss (Visma - Lease a Bike) today rode himself into the leader's jersey at the Vuelta a Burgos stage race today, showing that he's in good form and ready to defend his Vuelta a España title later this month.

Vuelta a Burgos is a five-day stage race in northern Spain. It is often considered a preparation race for the last Grand Tour of the season, which kicks off on August 17 this year. 

Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

