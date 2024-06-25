Sepp Kuss ruled out of Tour de France after run-in with Covid

The Visma-Lease a bike star, who is key support for Jonas Vingegaard, is replaced by Bart Lemmen

Sepp Kuss at the Volta a Catalunya 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / David Ramos)
By
published

Sepp Kuss has been ruled out of the Visma-Lease a bike Tour de France squad, having failed to recover sufficiently from a bout of Covid, the team announced today.

It means the team's defending Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard will be without his key lieutenant in the all-important big mountain stages.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

