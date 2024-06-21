How one phone call from Wout van Aert led to the Belgian riding the Tour de France

Wout van Aert made clear that he wanted "to do something special" this summer at the Tour de France in a phone call with Visma-Lease a Bike’s sporting director, Merijn Zeeman, which led to him getting a spot on the team.

Visma-Lease a Bike revealed on Thursday morning that the Belgian would be part of the team’s squad that travels to Florence next week alongside Jonas Vingegaard.

Van Aert faced a race against the clock to return to full fitness after sustaining multiple fractures in a crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen in the spring.

Zeeman revealed on Thursday that Van Aert called him and the team’s lead sports director, Grischa Niermann, to make clear that he was committed to their plans to take Vingegaard back to the Tour with the aim of winning a third straight title.

When asked whether Van Aert was totally focussed on helping Vingegaard, Zeeman joked that he hoped for a bit of controversy amongst the team in order to add to the narrative in the Netflix series Tour de France:Unchained.

However, Zeeman made clear that Van Aert would also be given the licence to go on the attack in pursuit of stage wins and an early yellow jersey, should the opportunity materialise on the road.

"I hope that we will really get some controversy again because it's good for the documentary at the end of the season so we need to create some of that," Zeeman joked. "Or maybe we can solve it with Belgium and Denmark playing against each other in the European Championships and then it's also solved.

"Wout called me and he called Grischa to say that he was really motivated to go to the Tour to do something special for the team, with the team, and this means being with Jonas fighting for yellow. So like every other year, Wout is the best possible helper that Jonas can have. He really makes a difference as a rider, as a person, and as a leader.

"It would be fantastic if he could win a stage as well because a champion like him really deserves that.”

"Matteo has a chance to win the Tour in his career as well"

Alongside Van Aert and Vingegaard, Matteo Jorgenson was also named in the team’s lineup. Since his move from Movistar, Jorgenson has enjoyed an outstanding campaign to date which has included overall victory at Paris-Nice.

The American also won Dwars door Vlaanderen in the spring.

Nevertheless, Zeeman made clear that despite his form to date, Jorgenson would travel to the race start in Italy with the main objective being riding in support of his team leader.

"Jonas is the only rider in our team at this moment who can win the Tour de France," Zeeman said. "I really believe that Matteo Jorgenson will be a very very good rider in the future. I think Matteo has a chance to win the Tour in his career as well, but he is still developing."

"I think if we analyse the WorldTour season to date, Matteo is among the best riders in the world right now. It's a remarkable progression. He’s a really fantastic rider to have in the team and he’s incredible to work with, a real leader, and he really makes our team stronger.

"You never know what happens in the Tour. But Matteo is very clear that he is going to the tour to help Jonas. The intention is very clear that he wants to help the team and he will help the team by supporting Jonas as best as possible."