Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert to ride Tour de France for Visma-Lease a Bike

The pair will lineup in Florence next Saturday after recovering from their respective injuries

Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert in Visma-Lease a Bike's Tour de France kit
(Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)
Adam Becket
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert are set to line up for Visma-Lease a Bike at the Tour de France, it was announced on Thursday morning.

It had been suspected that both would be riding the Tour, with the pair training at altitude in Tignes in recent weeks, but the announcement confirms that the race will contain two of cycling's biggest stars.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

