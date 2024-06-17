Have Visma-Lease a Bike unofficially announced their Tour de France team with Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert?

The reigning two-time champion has been part of team’s final altitude training camp in Tignes before Florence Grand Départ

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike have dropped a huge hint regarding their team selection for the upcoming Tour de France with suggestions that reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert will both be selected for the Dutch squad. 

A photo shared on the team’s social media accounts, taken by Matteo Jorgenson, suggests that both Van Aert and Vingegaard will be ready to start the Tour in just 12 days time. Christophe Laporte, Jorgenson, Tiesj Benoot and Jan Tratnik are all pictured in the photograph alongside the duo. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

