'We’re getting back on track' - Jonas Vingegaard’s coach says Tour de France champion is 'recovering fast' after horror crash

'We know these guys are mentally really tough' Tim Heemskerk says 27-year-old is making rapid progress in his return to fitness after broken collarbone, fractured ribs and punctured lung

Jonas Vingegaard’s coach says the Tour de France champion is on track in his return from injury and could join a Visma-Lease a Bike training camp in Tignes next month. 

Vingegaard suffered horrific injuries - including a punctured lung, fractured ribs and collarbone - in a high speed crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April and has only just been able to begin riding his bike outside once again

