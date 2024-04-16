Jonas Vingegaard leaves hospital after Itzulia Basque Country horror crash

Danish rider underwent surgery to repair broken collarbone; too early to know whether Tour de France return will be possible

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Jonas Vingegaard has been discharged from hospital after his recent horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country

The two-time Tour de France champion suffered extensive injuries in the incident almost two weeks ago. As well as a broken collarbone, Vingegaard suffered a collapsed lung as well as several broken ribs. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1