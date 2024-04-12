Primož Roglič to miss Liège-Bastogne-Liège in order to recover for Tour de France

Slovenian was caught up in the horror crash on stage four of Itzulia Basque country

Primož Roglič finishing Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
Primož Roglič is to skip both La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in order to continue his recovery from injuries suffered at Itzulia Basque Country, it was announced on Friday.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider, a former winner of Liège, was caught up in the horror crash on stage four which saw Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) break bones.

