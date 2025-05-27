Primož Roglič abandons Giro d'Italia after stage 16 crash

Slovenian leaves race after falling in the rain

Primoz Roglic at the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Primož Roglič has abandoned the Giro d'Italia after a crash in wet conditions on stage 16.

The incident, which was not captured by the television cameras, happened just inside 100km to go on Tuesday's stage. The crash came on a downhill section, and also involved Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.