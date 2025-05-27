Primož Roglič abandons Giro d'Italia after stage 16 crash

Primož Roglič has abandoned the Giro d'Italia after a crash in wet conditions on stage 16.

The incident, which was not captured by the television cameras, happened just inside 100km to go on Tuesday's stage. The crash came on a downhill section, and also involved Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

Both riders remounted their bikes initially; however, Roglič stopped and retired to his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team car moments later.

❌ 🇸🇮 @rogla is out of the Giro d'Italia #GirodItaliaMay 27, 2025

Roglič, who won the Italian Grand Tour in 2023, wore the pink jersey on two days in this year's edition. He entered Tuesday's stage 10th in the general classification, after losing a minute and a half to his rivals on stage 15.

The 35-year-old had already crashed multiple times during the opening two weeks; once during his time trial recon on stage 10, and again in a pile-up on stage 14.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's stage, Roglič said he was "fighting for survival" in this year's race.

"I don't think it's really realistic anymore to do the GC," he said. "Today I still came to the start. I couldn't even ride the bike yesterday [on the rest day], so I'm just [going to] see if I can ride the bike today."

The Slovenian was one of a number of victims in Tuesday's attritional weather. Earlier in the stage, Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) abandoned the race after he slid out on a roundabout and struck a metal barrier.

Likewise, VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè rider Alessio Martinelli crashed into a ravine and left the race in an ambulance. The Italian's team later issued a statement to say he was conscious, stable, and being transported to hospital.

At the time of writing, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe had not given an update Roglič's condition.

"The Giro ends early for Roglič, who abandons on Stage 16," the team said in a statement. "Thank you for the fight, Primož, and you'll be back stronger."

The Slovenian is due to ride the Tour de France in July.