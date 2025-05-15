Giro d'Italia stage 6 neutralised after huge crash, Jai Hindley abandons

Stage six of the Giro d'Italia was temporarily neutralised after a mass pile-up in the peloton.

Among those who fell was the race's 2022 winner Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who sat on the floor dazed, and was forced to abandon.

The crash came with around 72km to go on the stage into Naples. A Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider appeared to fall first on a wet road, taking down around 20 of the riders behind.

The pink jersey wearer, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), was also involved in the crash, but was able to continue.

The race neutralisation lasted around 25 minutes, in which time the the 2023 champion Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) engaged in talks with the organisers.

The decision was taken to restart the stage from the 60km to go mark. The breakaway duo – Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty) – were allowed to restore their 50-second advantage before the peloton followed.

An update from the Giro d'Italia at the time of the pile-up read: "Massive crash in the peloton with many riders involved, including Richard Carapaz, Jai Hindley, Paul Magnier and others.

"The race is neutralized for the moment, we'll provide updates as soon as we can."

The organisers later announced that there would be no points or bonus seconds awarded at the finish, and no time limits for the peloton.

"The stage win will be disputed in Napoli," an update read.

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) initially restarted, but went on to withdraw from the race.

Alpecin-Deceuninck's Juri Hollmann and Intermarché-Wanty's Dion Smith also abandoned, having been involved in the crash. "A broken arm is feared," Alpecin-Deceuninck wrote on X of Hollmann.

More to follow.