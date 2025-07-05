Filippo Ganna abandons Tour de France after stage one crash

The Ineos Grenadiers rider is the first rider to leave the race, abandoning after an early crash

Filippo Ganna before the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Former world time trial champion Filippo Ganna became the first rider to abandon the 2025 Tour de France after crashing during stage one.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider was involved in the incident with 133 of the 184.5km stage remaining, going down with Sean Flynn (Picnic-PostNL) on a right hand corner. After a bike change, the Italian battled on valiantly, but kept returning to his team car, apparently talking to the doctor.

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.

