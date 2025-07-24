Ineos Grenadiers GC rider out of Tour de France with fractured pelvis

Carlos Rodríguez will not start stage 18 after coming down on the road to Valence on Wednesday

Carlos Rodriguez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Carlos Rodríguez will not start stage 18 of the Tour de France after fracturing his pelvis, Ineos Grenadiers announced on Thursday morning.

The Spaniard came down in a crash in the final kilometres of stage 17 on Wednesday. After remounting his bike, Rodríguez was able to finish the stage, but hospital tests later that evening revealed the extent of his injuries and confirmed that he would be unable to continue to race. He was 10th in the general classification.

