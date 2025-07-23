'You suffer all day and then don’t sprint' - sprinters rue Tour de France stage 17 finale crash

The prevailing mood in the peloton is that the final day in Paris will not end in a bunch sprint

Biniam Girmay
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

For the sprinters at the Tour de France, that was probably that. No more opportunities. Stage 17 from Bollène to Valence was more than likely their final chance to win. Jonathan Milan took full advantage in torrential rain, taking his second win of the race and strengthening his lead in the points classification, but behind many of his rivals were taken out by a crash under the flamme rouge.

The scoreboard among the fastmen reads: Milan 2, Tim Merlier 2, and already departed Jasper Philipsen 1. The rest? Zilch. It’s easy to understand why the crash in the finishing kilometre, that was caused when a Picnic PostNL rider touched wheels with a Uno-X Mobility rider, left many despondent.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1