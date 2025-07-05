'The drag race will start really, really early' - Tour de France sprinters prepare for stage one showdown

Which sprinter will take the race's first yellow jersey?

Tour de France sprinters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

The opening stage of the Tour de France will crackle into life several hours before the finish in Lille, the favourites have predicted, with more than a dozen teams working to ensure that their chosen sprinter wins the race’s first yellow jersey.

For the first time since Alexander Kristoff won in Nice in 2020, a sprinter has the opportunity of winning stage one of the race, and there will be a fierce battle on the roads of northern France.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1