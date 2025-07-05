'The drag race will start really, really early' - Tour de France sprinters prepare for stage one showdown

The opening stage of the Tour de France will crackle into life several hours before the finish in Lille, the favourites have predicted, with more than a dozen teams working to ensure that their chosen sprinter wins the race’s first yellow jersey.

For the first time since Alexander Kristoff won in Nice in 2020, a sprinter has the opportunity of winning stage one of the race, and there will be a fierce battle on the roads of northern France.

One of the leading contenders, Lidl-Trek’s Jonathan Milan, told the media ahead of the race that the competition will be so great, the various sprinting teams will start preparing for the final shootout way in advance of the finish line.

“In the kilometres before, everyone will want to stay at the front to avoid crashes – hopefully we will not have them – and I think there’ll be a drag race starting really early,” the Italian, making his Tour debut, said.

“We have to think about the kilometres before. We have many open parts, so if there will be a bit of wind it could become a bit critical with some echelons and then the drag race will start early.”

Weather forecasts are predicting moderate tailwinds in the closing hours of the race, but a few changes in direction north and south in the latter part could cause splits in the bunch.

“For sure we want to stay in the front like all the other teams, but we cannot stay in the front for 80km. But I really do think it’ll start really, really early,” Milan continued.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 24-year-old has won six times this season, but knows that winning in the Tour would top any of his previous victories this campaign, and perhaps in his career so far. “We know what’s on the table for stage one, but we go with the mentality that it’s just a normal sprint,” he said. “For sure it’s a big dream, a big goal, and we will aim for Saturday, but we will see.”

Jasper Philipsen has been the Tour’s sprint king in recent seasons, winning nine stages in the past three editions. The Belgian has only won twice so far in 2025, but he was bullish about his prospects in the forthcoming three weeks.

“I don’t think I won much last year before the Tour [four wins - ed], and this season so far there’s been lots of ups and downs for me personally, but it’s not like I am stressed about it,” the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider said. “The Tour is what counts, not your previous wins.

“Maybe I’m feeling better than I did at the start of last year's Tour, and that’s necessary as the biggest chances are in the first week for us. Hopefully I find a winning flow.

“It’s the first time that a yellow has been possible for me and maybe there won’t be other chances in the future, so Saturday is an important day.”

The other big hitter, Soudal Quick-Step’s Tim Merlier, also talked up his condition, saying that “the last few weeks have been good, even very good, so I’m approaching the start with confidence.”

But one rider who was doing his best to dampen expectations was Visma-Lease a Bike’s Wout van Aert. The Belgian had a stomach illness last weekend and took a few days off the bike; though he has since recovered and returned to training, he said “my chances [of victory] are bigger in the punchy stages.”

He added of the flat stages: “It will be difficult just on my own because obviously the main goal of the team is to go for GC with Jonas [Vingegaard]. But that will go hand in hand because the stages that should suit me are also really important stages for Jonas to be in the front, so I think the both of us will profit from having a super strong team to keep us in position and then to race the finals.”

Van Aert won the points classification in 2022, but confirmed it won’t be a target this time around. “The green jersey is not really on my mind,” he said. “I think it’ll be hard to take enough points on the flat bunch sprints… and it’ll be nice to have some days where there is a bit less pressure. Going for green is hard work every day.”

Last year’s green jersey winner, Intermarché-Wanty’s Biniam Girmay, is winless so far this season, but reminded people of his capabilities just before the race started.

“This year my ambition is to win a stage again,” he said. “I proved last year that I am one of the strongest sprinters, and it gives me good confidence. It’s not been a perfect season so far, I’ve not had a victory, but the shape is more or less the same as last year. I’m confident with my shape.”