'It was super hectic – a lot of fighting': Tour de France peloton reacts to chaotic stage one

There were winners and losers on the opening day after the wind turned up in northern France

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar at the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

They’d seen the forecasts, they’d felt the wind on their faces, and still the echelon was unavoidable. With 17km to go on the Tour de France’s opening stage, the peloton tore in two.

Off the front went Jasper Philipsen, the eventual winner in Lille, flanked by his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammates. Behind, the gap grew larger, unbridgeable in the end, with riders like Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG) finishing in a throng 39 seconds down.

