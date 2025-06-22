Wins for Tim Merlier and Filippo Baroncini in Belgium, Jordi Meeus in Copenhagen and Mattias Skjelmose in Andorra

‘I think the shape is there for the Tour de France,’ says Skjelmose on a busy race day that offers pointers towards July’s main event

Tim Merlier celebrates his second stage win at the Baloise Belgium Tour
Winner on the opening day, Tim Merlier signed off from the Baloise Belgium Tour with another success on the last stage
A busy day of racing across Europe offered several pointers towards the Tour de France, which gets under way in Lille in less than a fortnight. At the Baloise Belgium Tour, Filippo Baroncini wrapped up the overall title as Tim Merlier took his second bunch sprint of the race. In Denmark, Jordi Meeus bagged his second victory in three days at the inaugural Copenhagen Sprint. In Andorra, meanwhile, Mattias Skjelmose confirmed he’s shaping up nicely after illness for July as he won another new race, the Andorra MoraBanc Clàssica.

The Baloise Belgium Tour concluded with a final stage in Brussels. The winner on day one, Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) gained a psychological boost on some of the sprint rivals that he will face at the Tour when he cantered to his second victory of the race.

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

