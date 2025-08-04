21 things you didn't know about Tour de France Femmes winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

Skating, degrees, tattoos and more: getting to know the new Tour de France Femmes champion

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Date of birth

February 10, 1992

Nationality

French

Born

Reims

Nickname

PFP

Height

1.65m

Weight

53kg

Resides

Monaco / Andorra

Partner

Dylan van Baarle

Turned pro

2012

Team

Visma-Lease a Bike

Bike

Cervélo

UCI wins

15

Stage race wins

2

Grand Tour stage wins

2

Instagram

@paulineferrandprevot

'Don't call it a comeback', as the saying goes – and never could it be more apt than in the case of the new queen of the peloton, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

