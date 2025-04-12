Pauline Ferrand-Prévot takes a sensational home victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Frenchwoman wins her Hell of the North debut as Letizia Borghesi takes second place and Lorena Wiebes is third

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot celebrates victory on the Roubaix velodrome
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot takes victory on her Paris-Roubaix debut
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) took a sensational solo victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift on Saturday, finishing 58 seconds clear of Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly) in the famous velodrome.

She had attacked 25km from home, while Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) outsprinted Ferrand-Prevot’s teammate Marianne Vos for third place.

