Pauline Ferrand-Prévot hails 'end and beginning' of her career as she switches to the road

Olympic MTB champion leaves Ineos Grenadiers to join Visma-Lease a Bike

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot rides for France in Zurich World Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Olympic mountain bike champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot says she feels like she's at the end of her career yet at the beginning, after making the switch back to the road from mountain biking.

The French 32-year-old will ride for Visma-Lease a Bike next season, having moved from Ineos Grenadiers, where she focused successfully on MTB, winning the Olympic Games XC and numerous World Cup rounds.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1