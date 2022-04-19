Winner Dylan van Baarle shares impressive Strava data from fastest-ever Paris-Roubaix
The Dutchman covered the 257.2km route in 5-37-00, winning with a powerful solo attack 19km from the finish line
Dylan van Baarle won the fastest-ever edition of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, and his Strava data emphasises the immense speed and power he managed over the course of the 257.2km race.
Crossing the line at Roubaix's Velodrome in 5-37-00, Van Baarle achieved a phenomenal average speed of 45.792kmh as he finished a full 1-47 ahead of second-placed Wout Van Aert. The Ineos Grenadiers' Strava displays a lower average speed due to the 7km neutralised start.
The 29-year-old's averaged a power output of 307W during the race, with Strava calculating his weighted average power at a massive 341W. His peak effort maxed out at 1,126W, with his one-second max power output coming just after the Trouée d'Arenberg sector with around 85km to go.
On the four-star Camphin-en-Pévéle cobbled sector, Van Baarle attacked from the group at the front of the race with 19km to go in what proved the pivotal moment of this year's Paris-Roubaix.
The Dutchman managed to quickly leave the chasers of Matej Mohorič and Yves Lampaerts trailing in his wake as he powered on the pedals, averaging 438w across the 1.8km sector at a speed of 41kmh. His lead steadily increased as he maintained his effort; his pace proving too difficult to match for the other riders, helping him to become Ineos Grenadiers' first-ever Paris-Roubaix winner.
From the end of the Camphin-en-Pévéle sector to the finish, Van Baarle covered the ground at a pace of 45.5kmh, averaging 390w with a heart rate of 170bpm. All that having already completed over 230km of riding up until that point. All the while, he expertly managed the brutal pavé of Paris-Roubaix and the physical demands the cobbles impose, even recovering from an early puncture he suffered.
On the final five-star sector of the race, the Carrefour de l'Arbre, Van Baarle still managed to put in a 421w average effort for just over three minutes, hitting over 700w as he accelerated the treacherous left-hand bend in the middle of the sector.
Van Baarle reached a maximum speed of 75.8kmh in the race, maintaining that for less than a minute. He did manage to maintain an average pace exceeding 51kmh for over 20 minutes, his quickest for that time period in the race.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
'Not easy, but not impossible': After Tour of the Alps stage win, Pello Bilbao 'dreams' of Giro d'Italia leader's jersey
Bahrain-Victorious rider sprints to victory after teamworks brings the race back together
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Are normal bikes the new normal at Paris-Roubaix?
Dylan van Baarle's almost-standard Pinarello Dogma F and more Paris-Roubaix tech highlights
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
Is the Paris-Roubaix tubular dead? Why tubeless tyres are winning on the cobbles
The unique challenges of the Hell of the North place much emphasis on wheel selection. We talk to two teams and two wheel manufacturers about solving the problem that is Roubaix
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Strava's latest update adds 3D maps to its mobile apps
The update is free and offers users a 3D terrain view of their surroundings
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Victor Campenaerts breaks Tadej Pogačar's Coll de Rates Strava record
The Belgian climbed the Spanish mountain 13 seconds quicker than Pogačar on Saturday February 12
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Filippo Ganna to be given opportunities at Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix this year
Italian rouleur says he wants to prove he is more than "just" a time triallist and track specialist
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Vincenzo Nibali to tackle Paris-Roubaix for first time in 2022
Italian is down to race all five monuments in 2022 for Astana-Qazaqstan
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Strava maps will now show points of interest for all users in the apps first 2022 update
Strava has identified the most popular spots and locations for its users and added them to maps feature
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Strava reveals cyclists completed 10 billion miles over last year
Strava's Year of Sport 2021 report highlights the distance cyclists uploaded to the platform
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Six tips to nail the Rapha Festive 500 on Strava
The Rapha Festive 500 returns to Strava in 2021, so here are our top six tips to complete the distance challenge
By Luke Friend • Published