Winner Dylan van Baarle shares impressive Strava data from fastest-ever Paris-Roubaix

Dylan van Baarle won the fastest-ever edition of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, and his Strava data emphasises the immense speed and power he managed over the course of the 257.2km race.

Crossing the line at Roubaix's Velodrome in 5-37-00, Van Baarle achieved a phenomenal average speed of 45.792kmh as he finished a full 1-47 ahead of second-placed Wout Van Aert. The Ineos Grenadiers' Strava displays a lower average speed due to the 7km neutralised start.

The 29-year-old's averaged a power output of 307W during the race, with Strava calculating his weighted average power at a massive 341W. His peak effort maxed out at 1,126W, with his one-second max power output coming just after the Trouée d'Arenberg sector with around 85km to go.

On the four-star Camphin-en-Pévéle cobbled sector, Van Baarle attacked from the group at the front of the race with 19km to go in what proved the pivotal moment of this year's Paris-Roubaix.

The Dutchman managed to quickly leave the chasers of Matej Mohorič and Yves Lampaerts trailing in his wake as he powered on the pedals, averaging 438w across the 1.8km sector at a speed of 41kmh. His lead steadily increased as he maintained his effort; his pace proving too difficult to match for the other riders, helping him to become Ineos Grenadiers' first-ever Paris-Roubaix winner.

From the end of the Camphin-en-Pévéle sector to the finish, Van Baarle covered the ground at a pace of 45.5kmh, averaging 390w with a heart rate of 170bpm. All that having already completed over 230km of riding up until that point. All the while, he expertly managed the brutal pavé of Paris-Roubaix and the physical demands the cobbles impose, even recovering from an early puncture he suffered.

On the final five-star sector of the race, the Carrefour de l'Arbre, Van Baarle still managed to put in a 421w average effort for just over three minutes, hitting over 700w as he accelerated the treacherous left-hand bend in the middle of the sector.

Van Baarle reached a maximum speed of 75.8kmh in the race, maintaining that for less than a minute. He did manage to maintain an average pace exceeding 51kmh for over 20 minutes, his quickest for that time period in the race.