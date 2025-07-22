KOM history made: Tadej Pogačar sets new record on Mont Ventoux during stage 16 of the Tour de France

Six fastest Strava times ever set on Ventoux as Pogačar strengthens GC lead while making KOM history

Pogacar and Vingegaard on Mt Ventoux
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar may not have won Stage 16 up Mt. Ventoux, but he did earn himself the crown. The Strava crown, that is. With a time of 53:47, the man in yellow is now the KOM holder of the verified 20.74km Strava segment from Bédoin to the weather tower atop one of cycling’s most iconic climbs.

First included in the Tour de France in 1951, the paved route from Bédoin gains 1,569 meters of elevation at an average gradient of 8.3%. Nicknamed the Giant of Provence, the mountain’s steep ascent and barren, wind-swept summit have long been a proving ground for legends of the sport, and the site of much cycling lore. But today’s ascent of the icon was so fast, the Strava leaderboard was almost completely rewritten. The top six fastest times ever up this segment were all set during Stage 16 thanks to perfect conditions, tactical aggression and raw firepower.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Rank

Name

Speed

Power

Time

1

Tadej Pogačar 

23.1 km/h

--

55:47

2

Oscar Onley

22.4 km/h

373W

55:32

3

Kevin Vauquelin

21.9 km/h

395W

56:45

4

Jordan Jegat

21.8 km/h

--

57:09

5

Sepp Kuss

21.4 km/h

--

58:13

6

Ilan Van Wilder

21.4 km/h

--

58:17

7

Richard Carapaz

20.9 km/h

347W

59:28

8

Alexey L

20.9 km/h

386W

59:36

9

Oscar Rodriguez

20.9 km/h

--

59:41

10

Tobias Johannessen

20.7 km/h

343W

1:00:00

