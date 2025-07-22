'I can't believe what's happened': Valentin Paret-Peintre puts to bed 23 years of hurt on the Mont Ventoux

The long wait for a French winner on the Giant of Provence in the Tour de France came to an end this afternoon

Valentin paret-peintre wins on mont ventoux tour de france 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

After a wait of more than 20 years, the Tour de France has finally found a winner at the top of that most fabled of mountains – Mont Ventoux.

Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step) outsprinted Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) after a relentless fight much of the way up its steep and fabled slopes.

