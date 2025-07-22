Valentin Paret-Peintre brings French glory to the Tour de France with Mont Ventoux victory on stage 16

Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard exchange blows on mountain but finish seconds apart

Valentin Paret-Peintre winning on Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Getty Images)
There was a French winner at last on stage 16 of the Tour de France, as Valentin Paret-Peintre conquered the day's summit finish on Mont Ventoux.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider beat Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) in a two-up dash to the top of the lunar mountain, dropping the Irishman in the final metres before the line.

