Mathieu van der Poel out of Tour de France with pneumonia

Dutchman won a stage and spent time in the yellow jersey in opening week

Mathieu van der Poel at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Mathieu van der Poel has been forced to abandon the Tour de France ahead of stage 16, with the Dutchman suffering with pneumonia.

His Alpecin-Deceuninck team announced the news on Tuesday morning, hours before the third week of the Tour was due to begin with a stage from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux.

