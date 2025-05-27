Mathieu van der Poel fractures wrist in MTB crash, puts summer of racing in doubt

Van der Poel diagnosed with minor avulsion fracture of the scaphoid bone after two crashes at MTB World Series event in Nové Město

Van der Poel celebrates a third straight Paris-Roubaix victory in April
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel sustained a broken wrist at a UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in the Czech Republic on Sunday, putting his summer racing schedule, including the Tour de France, in doubt.

The Dutchman crashed twice during the XCO race in Nové Město. Due to his injuries, he then abandoned on the third lap and will now miss the first half of his team’s planned altitude training camp at Le Plagne in the French Alps in the build up to the fast approaching Tour.

News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

