Mathieu van der Poel weighing up skipping Tour de France

Dutchman drops hint that he could miss French Grand Tour in 2025 and prioritise a mountain bike world title bid

Mathieu van der Poel at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: SWpix.com/Mathieu van der Poel)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Mathieu van der Poel could skip the Tour de France next year to enable him to focus on other major summer goals, including winning the mountain bike cross-country world title in the Valais, Switzerland.

The Dutchman has endured three underwhelming editions since making his Tour debut during the Covid-hit season in 2021, in which he took a stage win on the Mûr-de-Bretagne in Brittany and pulled on the yellow jersey.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1