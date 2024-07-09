A parcours for Tadej Pogačar? Rwanda set to be the most mountainous World Championships in 5 years
The cobbled Kigali Hill will feature on both the men's and women's routes
The 2025 edition of cycling's World Championships in Rwanda is set to be the most mountainous decider of a world champion in five years, with more than 5,000m of climbing packed into the men’s race.
Next September will mark the first time that the men’s and women’s road and time trial world championships will be contested in Africa, with the UCI, cycling’s world governing body, announcing the small country as hosts back in 2021.
Centred in and around the capital city of Kigali, the competitions are expected to take place over a nine-day period, with the time trials preceding the road races.
Attending the ongoing Tour de France, the president of the Rwanda Cycling Federation, Samson Ndayishimiye, told Cycling Weekly that “when we talk about [Rwanda being a] country of 1,000 hills, it should make a lot of sense” that the parcours is mountainous, adding that “for the men around 5,000m [of elevation] and the women around 3,000m.”
That would make it the most demanding world championships course since Imola in 2020, when the men’s race packed in just a little bit over 5,000m of climbing, and the women’s race almost 3,500m. Julian Alaphilippe and Anna van der Breggen were the winners in Italy.
Ndayishimiye added that Kigali Hill, a short, steep cobbled climb of Tour of Rwanda fame, will “definitely, definitely” be included as “it’s a signature in our cycling world.”
Sources on the organising committee later informed CW that Mount Kigali, a 5.7km climb averaging 7%, would also be included in the route, as well as four other notable climbs.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Sources indicated that Mount Kigali would be situated around 70km from the finish line before the riders tackle a series of shorter ascents; it has previously been rumoured that both courses would finish with a short climb.
It is expected that the final route will be announced at this September’s Worlds, which take place in Zurich, Switzerland.
The climb-laden routes will therefore appeal to the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Demi Vollering, riders who are also favourites to triumph in 2024’s world championships
Although Rwanda has only ever had one WorldTour male cyclist – Adrian Niyonshuti, formerly of Dimension Data – it is widely regarded as one of the hotbeds of African cycling, even if Eritrea and Ethiopia have produced more top-level riders.
Organisers are describing the event “not as a race, but as an event for Africa”, and it is hoped that, in spite of the extra cost of flying to the country, European cycling fans will attend.
Ndayishimiye said: “We’re encouraging people to book hotels in advance, to put their names down and to be part of history. We’re thinking out the box to make it more eventful for everyone involved. They can visit other attractions such as the gorillas and the national parks and forests. There are so many other activities and different packages on offer.”
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.
Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.
-
-
Niamh Fisher Black wins summit finish one Giro d'Italia Women stage three
The Kiwi climber leads in SD Worx team-mate Lotte Kopecky for second place
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Does it matter whether Jonas Vingegaard has balls at the Tour de France?
While the actual GC battle is yet to properly alight, there has been a bit of a war of words in France
By Adam Becket Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten to target Vuelta-Tour-Giro treble again next season
The Dutchwoman plans to retire at the end of 2023
By Tom Davidson Published
-
11 of the best photos from the 2022 Road World Championships
There were tears, hugs and kisses in Wollongong, Australia
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Remco Evenepoel goes long to win the men's World Championships road race solo after stinging attack
The young Belgian was clearly the strongest on the day, but others need to ask themselves how and why they let him go
By Jack Elton-Walters Last updated
-
Annemiek van Vleuten soars to victory in World Championships road race despite broken elbow
The Dutch rider took the second road world title of her career with late attack
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Zoe Bäckstedt retains junior road race title with stunning solo ride at World Championships
The Welsh rider celebrated her 18th birthday with a 58km solo attack and another rainbow jersey
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Julian Alaphilippe says he is 'not the sole leader' for France in the World Championships road race
The Frenchman played down his form in an interview with L'Équipe
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tobias Foss shocks the favourites to win World Championships time trial
The Norwegian claimed the biggest win of his career, while Filippo Ganna finished in seventh
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Ellen van Dijk claims third time trial title at World Championships
The Dutchwoman won by almost 13 seconds ahead of Grace Brown
By Tom Davidson Last updated