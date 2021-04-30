Tirreno-Adriatico
The 2019 win went to Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma), the Slovenian took victory on the final day with a margin of just one second ahead of Adam Yates (then Mitchelton-Scott).
Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 route
Tirreno-Adriatico: Recent winners
The race known as 'the race of the two seas' takes place in mid March alongside Paris-Nice in France, both serving as preparation races for the Spring Classics and Grand Tours alike.
After that the race will get progressively hilly with at least one big mountains stage before the hills start to flatten out later into the race finishing in San Benedetto del Tronto for the traditional individual time trial, usually 10km long, but in 2021 the route has been changed slightly and is now 11.1km long.
Last year, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) managed to do what his brother, Adam, missed out on by one second a year previous by winning the overall title ahead of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Rafał Majka (then Bora-Hansgrohe)
|Stage 1, March 10
|Lido di Camaiore – Lido di Camaiore
|156km, flat
|Stage 2, March 11
|Camaiore – Chiusdino
|226km, hills
|Stage 3, March 12
|Monticiano – Gualdo Tadino
|189km, hills
|Stage 4, March 13
|Terni – Prati di Tivo
|148km, mountains
|Stage 5, March 14
|Castellalto – Catelfidaro
|205km, hills
|Stage 6, March 15
|Castelraimondo – Lido di Fermo
|169km, flat
|Stage 7, March 16
|San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto
|11.1km, ITT
2020 Simon Yates (GBr)
2019 Primož Roglič (Slo)
2018 Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol)
2017 Nairo Quintana (Col)
2016 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
2015 Nairo Quintana (Col)
2014 Alberto Contador (Esp)
2013 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
2012 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
2011 Cadel Evans (Aus)
2010 Stefano Garzelli (Ita)
2009 Michele Scarponi (Ita)
2008 Fabian Cancellara (Sui)
Where: Italy
When: March 10-16 2021
Rank: UCI WorldTour
Tirreno-Adriatico often serves as a preparation ground for those aiming for Milan-San Remo glory as well as those riders thinking of taking home the Maglia Rosa at the Giro d'Italia in May.
The full details of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 route are now available, see more on our route page.
The 2021 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico will see the week long stage race enter its 56th year.
The traditional route would start on the west coast of Italy with a team time trial, but that has changed in the last couple of years to accommodate the sprinters.
In 2018, the win was Michał Kwiatkowski's, whilst 2017's victor was Nairo Quintana who also won in 2015. Both Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali have two wins to their names, too.
Latest
Filippo Ganna says he's 'not a robot' after losing first time trial in over a year
Filippo Ganna says that he is "human, not a robot" after losing his first time trial in over a year on the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 in San Benedetto del Tronto.
-
‘Not a bad start to the experiment’ - Wout van Aert wants to race for overall wins again after Tirreno-Adriatico podium
Wout van Aert said Tirreno-Adriatico was “not a bad start” to his general classification experiment.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five things we learned from Tirreno-Adriatico 2021
The Race of the Two Seas provided a classic edition in 2021 - here's what we learned from the 56th Tirreno-Adriatico
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Wout van Aert takes final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 as Tadej Pogačar seals overall victory
Wout van Aert took stage victory on the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 in the individual time trial, beating European champion Stefan Küng and world champion Filippo Ganna on the day.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mathieu van der Poel’s dad says Tirreno-Adriatico solo ride was 'his best race ever'
Mathieu van der Poel’s dad says the Dutch star still has the ability to surprise him after his unforgettable solo victory in Tirreno-Adriatico.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Cherie Pridham celebrates her first win as WorldTour sports director
Cherie Pridham didn’t have to wait long before celebrating her first victory as a WorldTour sports director.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mads Würtz Schmidt takes victory from the breakaway on stage six of Tirreno-Adriatico 2021
Mads Würtz Schmidt took stage six victory after out-sprinting the rest of his breakaway partners after the break managed to hold off the peloton all the way to the line
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert 'continues to amaze' as he competes against former Tour de France winners
Wout van Aert "continues to amaze" as he has held is own against multiple Tour de France champions in Tirreno Adriatico.+
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
The reason for Mathieu van der Poel's solo attack at Tirreno-Adriatico? 'Because I was cold'
The Dutchman just held off Tadej Pogačar to take yet another impressive win
By Jonny Long •
-
Mathieu van der Poel holds off charging Pogačar to take sublime solo stage five win at Tirreno-Adriatico
Pogačar extended his GC lead over Wout van Aert to over a minute
By Jonny Long •