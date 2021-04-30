The 2019 win went to Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma), the Slovenian took victory on the final day with a margin of just one second ahead of Adam Yates (then Mitchelton-Scott).

Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 route

Tirreno-Adriatico: Recent winners

The race known as 'the race of the two seas' takes place in mid March alongside Paris-Nice in France, both serving as preparation races for the Spring Classics and Grand Tours alike.

After that the race will get progressively hilly with at least one big mountains stage before the hills start to flatten out later into the race finishing in San Benedetto del Tronto for the traditional individual time trial, usually 10km long, but in 2021 the route has been changed slightly and is now 11.1km long.

Last year, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) managed to do what his brother, Adam, missed out on by one second a year previous by winning the overall title ahead of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Rafał Majka (then Bora-Hansgrohe)

Stage 1, March 10 Lido di Camaiore – Lido di Camaiore 156km, flat Stage 2, March 11 Camaiore – Chiusdino 226km, hills Stage 3, March 12 Monticiano – Gualdo Tadino 189km, hills Stage 4, March 13 Terni – Prati di Tivo 148km, mountains Stage 5, March 14 Castellalto – Catelfidaro 205km, hills Stage 6, March 15 Castelraimondo – Lido di Fermo 169km, flat Stage 7, March 16 San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 11.1km, ITT

2020 Simon Yates (GBr)

2019 Primož Roglič (Slo)

2018 Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol)

2017 Nairo Quintana (Col)

2016 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)

2015 Nairo Quintana (Col)

2014 Alberto Contador (Esp)

2013 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)

2012 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)

2011 Cadel Evans (Aus)

2010 Stefano Garzelli (Ita)

2009 Michele Scarponi (Ita)

2008 Fabian Cancellara (Sui)

Key info: TV guide | Start list | Route guide

Previous editions: 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012

Key riders: Vincenzo Nibali | Greg Van Avermaet | Nairo Quintana | Peter Sagan

Where: Italy

When: March 10-16 2021

Rank: UCI WorldTour

The 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico peloton (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tirreno-Adriatico often serves as a preparation ground for those aiming for Milan-San Remo glory as well as those riders thinking of taking home the Maglia Rosa at the Giro d'Italia in May.

The full details of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 route are now available, see more on our route page.

The 2021 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico will see the week long stage race enter its 56th year.

The traditional route would start on the west coast of Italy with a team time trial, but that has changed in the last couple of years to accommodate the sprinters.

In 2018, the win was Michał Kwiatkowski's, whilst 2017's victor was Nairo Quintana who also won in 2015. Both Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali have two wins to their names, too.